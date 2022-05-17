34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

State has 324 active cases

State has 324 active cases

Thirty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, of which 17 were from Chennai. The total number of cases reported so far in the State stood at 34,54,686.

Other districts that reported new infections included Chengalpattu (5), Kancheepuram (4), Coimbatore (3) and one each in Erode, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Villupuram. No cases were reported in the remaining 29 districts.

A total of 42 persons were discharged. The total number of recoveries stood at 34,16,337. There were no deaths reported on Tuesday. The toll remained at 38,025. Tamil Nadu had 324 active cases as of Tuesday, of which 186 were in Chennai. Chengalpattu had the second highest of 50 active cases.

The State administered 59,489 vaccination doses on Tuesday, marginally lower than the 64,364 doses administered the day before. The State government has so far administered a total of 10,78,88,728 doses.