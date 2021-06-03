﻿34 child marriages stopped in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE

03 June 2021 11:04 IST

The victims in almost all the cases were between the ages of 14 and 17 and were from rural parts of the district

As many as 34 child marriages were stopped in Cuddalore district from January to May this year. The marriages were stopped either through calls made to the Childline helpline 1098, or through specific information from other sources.

Statistics available with the district administration revealed that out of the 34 cases, marriage invitations had already been printed in three cases. The marriages were scheduled in a few days.

Advertising

Advertising

“We were, however, able to stop the marriages after receiving a tip-off. In seven other cases, the families had completed the engagement and had planned to conduct the marriage in a hush-hush manner while in the remaining incidents, they were stopped through dialogue,” an official said.

The victims in almost all the cases were between the ages of 14 and 17 and were from rural parts of the district. The maximum number of child marriage cases were reported from Virudhachalam in the district, the official said. As many as 76 child marriages were stopped during the corresponding period of the previous year.

While officials in the Social Welfare Department claim that the number of cases had come down, child rights activists said that many cases especially those in rural areas might go unreported.

Meanwhile, the district administration has warned those solemnizing and taking part in child marriages, of penal action.

Collector K. Balasubramaniam said that child marriages were detrimental to children both physically and mentally and were bound to scar them for life.

The public can alert the District Child Protection Officer on 04142 – 231235, or contact Childline on 1098.