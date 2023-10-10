335 life prisoners, including nine Muslims, released prematurely, T.N. CM Stalin states in Assembly

October 10, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 told the Legislative Assembly that while there was an attempt to create the impression that the DMK had not done anything for the release of Muslim prisoners, a total of 335 life convicts including nine Muslim prisoners, had been released as of October 8, 2023.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by the main Opposition party, the AIADMK and other political parties including allies of the DMK, the Chief Minister said the DMK government had followed the legal course on the issue. A total of 335 prisoners, out of 566 life convicts in T.N., whose premature release was recommended by an advisory board had been released, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM also said that a six-member committee headed by Justice N. Authinathan had been constituted to consider the pleas of prisoners who had completed 20 years in jail, elderly prisoners, prisoners with disabilities, as well as prisoners suffering from chronic diseases and mental illnesses, and it had recommended the premature release of 264 life prisoners.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, 49 of the 264 prisoners have been selected for premature release on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai this year, and a file was sent to the T.N. Governor on August 24, 2023 in this regard. “Of the 49, 20 prisoners are Muslims. All of them will be released after the Governor gives his consent,” he said and promised to take further action on the recommendations of the Justice Athinathan Committee.

Why special concern for Muslim prisoners, CM asks Palaniswami

Mr. Stalin also questioned the “special concern” expressed by former Chief Minister Edappai K. Palaniswami, wondering why the AIADMK, which was in power for 10 years, had turned a blind eye to the release of the Muslim prisoners then.

“On the eve of the centenary celebrations of AIADMK, your government released those who were convicted in the bus burning incident in Dharmapuri in which [three] girl students were charred to death. This is my question: why did you not lift a finger for the release of the Muslim prisoners [then]? I am not trying to sound arrogant, but asking you out of humility,” he said.

Mr Stalin also alleged that the AIADMK blindly supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens. “Everyone, particularly the minority community, knows why have you developed a sudden concern for the Muslim prisoners,” he quipped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.