3,325 murder accused arrested in recent drive in TN

CHENNAI

30 September 2021 13:49 IST

‘Operation Disarm’ also saw the seizure of over 1,000 knives and seven guns

As many as 3,325 murder accused were arrested by police in ‘Operation Disarm’, which was launched to prevent murderous attacks by gangsters across Tamil Nadu. Over 1,110 knives and seven country-made guns were seized from them.

Station House Officers held meetings with blacksmiths, lathe owners and shop owners who sell knives and billhooks. Over 2,500 persons participated in the meetings held at 579 places in the State. Most of them assured police of their cooperation in crime prevention.

Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu has issued instructions to police officers to keep a close watch on the units and shops which sell knives and machetes and prevent the weapons from falling into the wrong hands.

The DGP said the officers concerned should identify the places/units which make knives and machetes. The manufacturers and sellers of weapons like machetes and knives have been asked to collect details of people buying the weapons, address, mobile phone number and the reason for the purchase. There should not be sales to unidentified persons for any purpose other than domestic and agricultural purposes, Mr. Babu said. These units should install closed circuit television cameras and should approach the police in case of any difficulty in installation.

The units and shopkeepers have been asked to alert the local police if they come across any suspicious persons visiting their premises to buy weapons. They will be duly rewarded, said the DGP.