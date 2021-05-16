33,181 new cases and 311 fatalities in T.N.

Chennai reports 6,247 new cases; the number of active cases in State rises to 2,19,342

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 2,19,342 with another 33,181 people testing positive for the infection on Sunday. Till date, the number of people who tested positive is 15,98,216.

On Sunday, 311 persons died of the viral infection, taking the toll to 17,670. At the same time, 21,317 people were discharged after treatment from various health facilities.

So far, 13,61,204 people have been discharged, according to the daily bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health.

On Sunday, 1,66,812 samples were tested in the State.

Chennai’s daily tally saw a marginal dip with 6,247 people being diagnosed with the infection. On Sunday, 5,023 people were discharged and the district recorded 60 deaths. The district has 47,330 active cases. Till date, 4,38,391 people in the district have contracted the infection while 3,85,297 have been discharged. The district has recorded 5,764 deaths.

In Tiruvallur district, the tally rise to 80,850 and the number of patients discharged stood at 71,383. There are 8,452 active cases and the toll crossed 1,000 and stood at 1,015 with 15 deaths on Sunday. Of the 52,294 beds allocated for COVID care in the State, 28,954 remained vacant. Of the 53,284 earmarked beds in COVID Care Centres, 24,330 were occupied and 28,954 beds were vacant.

Out of 311 persons who died on Sunday, 84 had no co-morbidities and 227 had pre-existing health conditions. A 74-year-old man from Karur, who was admitted on May 12 to the Karur Medical College Hospital, tested positive the next day and died the same evening due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure induced by COVID pneumonia, the hospital recorded.

21,801 vaccinated

The number of people vaccinated in a day fell to 21,801 with 6,067 senior citizens being inoculated in a day.

In 2,516 sessions, 616 healthcare workers, 2,594 front line workers, and 12,524 people aged 45 to 59 with co-morbid conditions were vaccinated. Till date, 2,71,203 sessions have been held to administer Covishield and Covaxin. While 8,08,232 healthcare workers and 9,59,110 frontline workers were vaccinated, 27,59,677 people with co-morbidities in the 45 to 59 age group and 23,73,524 senior citizens were vaccinated. In all, 69,00,543 people in the State have been vaccinated so far.