33,075 fresh cases, 335 deaths in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

18 May 2021 00:03 IST

Chennai records a small dip, with 6,150 people testing positive; eight districts report 1,000-plus cases

On Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 33,075 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 335 deaths, including that of a teenager, taking the case tally to 16,31,291 and the toll to 18,005.

Chennai recorded a small dip, with 6,150 people testing positive. However, the number of deaths remained high, at 86. So far, 4,44,371 people have tested positive and 5,851 people have died in the city.

Coimbatore recorded 3,264 cases and Chengalpattu 2,154. Eight districts recorded 1,000-plus cases — Tiruvallur (1,829), Tiruchi (1,544), Madurai (1,288), Kancheepuram (1,241), Erode (1,093), Kanniyakumari (1,069), Thoothukudi (1,024) and Thanjavur (1,019). There were 880 cases in Tiruppur, 765 in Cuddalore and 714 in Krishnagiri. The fresh cases pushed the State’s active case-load to 2,31,596, including 48,156 patients in Chennai.

Fatalities continued to rise across the State. Except for Ariyalur and Kallakurichi, the remaining 35 districts recorded deaths. After Chennai, Chengalpattu accounted for the most number of deaths as 33 patients succumbed to the infection.

There were 20 deaths in Tiruvallur, 17 in Madurai, 15 in Tiruchi, 14 each in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari, 12 each in Kancheepuram and Villupuram and 11 in Thanjavur.

A total of 78 persons who died did not have co-morbidities. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Theni, who was admitted to the Theni Medical College Hospital on May 14. He died of COVID-19 pneumonia the next day. Five persons aged in their 20s succumbed to the infection. Among them was a 26-year-old woman from Tiruvallur who had diabetes. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvallur, a day after admission on May 14.

A total of 20,486 people, including 5,067 in Chennai, were discharged. In the last 24 hours, 1,56,278 samples were tested. So far, 2,52,73,493 samples have been tested in the State. As many as 11,970 beds were vacant in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres — 2,492 oxygen beds, 9,019 non-oxygen beds and 459 intensive care unit beds. In Chennai, 1,356 beds were vacant. — 298 oxygen beds, 1,047 non-oxygen beds and 11 ICU beds. In COVID-19 Care Centres, 29,038 of the total 54,060 beds were vacant.

Another 63,101 people, including 36,261 aged 45-59 and 16,749 senior citizens, were vaccinated. This took the total coverage to 69,63,644. Vaccination was held at 2,770 sessions.

28 deaths in U.T.

Puducherry recorded 28 deaths, which took the toll to 1,179, even as the number of recoveries exceeded new cases for the first time in several weeks. The Union Territory reported 1,446 cases.