Tamil Nadu

3,300 patients affected by mucormycosis

A total of 3,300 people have been affected by mucormycosis and 122 patients have died so far in Tamil Nadu, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Those who were diagnosed and treated early have recovered, he told reporters at a vaccination drive for mediapersons on Tuesday. “We have set up exclusive wards for mucormycosis at all government hospitals and government medical college hospitals. There are about 7,000 beds in these wards,” he said.

He said the State had an adequate stock of liposomal amphotericin B and posaconazole — it had 59,060 vials of amphotericin and 47,718 posconazole tablets. “As in the case of remdesivir, private hospitals can register online with their requirements. We will take measures to supply the drugs,” he said.


Printable version | Jul 7, 2021

