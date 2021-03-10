33% sitting Tamil Nadu MLAs have criminal cases against them: ADR

New Delhi

Thirty-three % of the sitting MLAs in Tamil Nadu – 68 out of the 204 – have declared criminal cases against them, according to a report by poll rights group ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms).

Out of the total sitting MLAs from the poll-bound state, 38 (19 %) MLAs have serious criminal cases against them, it said.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.

The report also said that 157 (77 %) Members of the Legislative Assembly have declared their financial assets to be worth crores.

About 89 (44 %) MLAs have educational qualification between fifth standard pass and 12th standard pass while 110 (54 %) are graduates and above. Three MLAs are diploma holders, it stated.

The report said 78 (38 %) MLAs are aged between 25 and 50. While 125 (61 %) MLAs are between 51 and 70 years, one MLA is 77-years-old.

Out of the 204, only 17 (8 %) MLAs are women.

Among the major parties, 40 (47 %) out of the 86 DMK MLAs; 23 (21 %) of the 109 AIADMK MLAs; four (57 %) of the seven Congress MLAs have criminal cases against them.

There are serious criminal cases against 22 (26 %) of the DMK; 13 (12 %) of the AIADMK and two (29 %) of the Congress. The poll body's report said that the only Independent MLA in the assembly has also declared criminal cases against him/her.

A total of eight MLAs in the assembly have cases related to attempt to murder and two MLAs have cases related to crime against women.

The report also mentioned details on their financial background.

"About 76 (70 %) out of 109 MLAs from the AIADMK, 74 (86 %) out of 86 MLAs from the DMK, five (71 %) out of seven MLAs from the Congress and one MLA each from the IUML and Independent have declared assets valued over ₹ 1 crore," it said. The ADR said the average assets per sitting MLA in the state assembly is worth ₹ 6.05 crore. The next assembly election will be held in the state on April 6.