33 persons in govt. service have died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

At least 33 persons in government service who were involved in the fight against COVID-19 across the State have died so far after contracting the infection.

The list of persons includes 11 from the Greater Chennai Corporation, eight from the Police Department, three from the Health Department, and two from the town panchayats.

One of the deceased had worked as senior private secretary at the Chief Minister’s Office.

An official told The Hindu that the Revenue Department has sought complete details from the departments where these 33 were working so that a proposal can be made to the government for granting ₹50 lakh solatium each, as announced by the Chief Minister.

“This is not the complete list. It can go up as the department gets more details,” he said.

While 18 were from Chennai district, three each were from Kancheepuram and Virudhunagar, two each from Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur and one each from Cuddalore, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts.