33 persons in government service died after testing COVID-19 positive in TN

One of the deceased had worked as Senior Private Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office.

At least 33 persons in government service who were involved in the fight against COVID-19 across the State have died so far after contracting the infection.

The list of persons, included among others 11 from Greater Chennai Corporation, eight from Police Department, three from Health Department, and two from the Town Panchayats.

An official told The Hindu that the Revenue Department has sought complete details from the Departments where these 33 were working or on contract so that a proposal could be made to the government for granting solatium of ₹50 lakh, as announced by the CM.

“This is not the complete list. It could go up as the Department gets more details,” he said.

While 18 were from Chennai district, three each from Kancheepuram and Virudhunagar, two each from Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and one each from Cuddalore, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts.