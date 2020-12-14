33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,805 with 33 new cases reported on December 13.

While a total of 19,131 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 336.

The district's death toll is 338.

In Ranipet district, 11 cases were reported positive taking the total tally of the district to 15,759.

In Tirupathur district, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood at 7,345 with three new cases that were reported on Sunday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 21 new cases were reported, taking the tally of total number of cases to 18,903.

Out of this, 18,506 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 121 .