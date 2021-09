CUDDALORE

17 September 2021 23:16 IST

Cuddalore district reported nil death due to COVID-19 on Friday and 33 new cases, taking the tally to 62,933. The district saw 61,714 recoveries and 368 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 21 persons tested positive and Kallakurichi district recorded 37 new cases.

