3.3 lakh to graduate from Anna university this year

69 toppers likely to receive medals from the Prime Minister on July 29

69 toppers likely to receive medals from the Prime Minister on July 29

Sixty-nine toppers are likely to receive their medals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during Anna University’s 49 th convocation. The toppers include those from the university’s departments and affiliated colleges.

This year, 3.3 lakh candidates are graduating from the university and affiliated colleges from its various programmes. Among them are 30,000 postgraduate students and 1,800 Ph.D scholars.

The convocation is expected to be held in Vivekananda Auditorium on Guindy campus of the university. A university official said that around 300 guests, apart from the Chief Minister and his Cabinet members, the Prime Minister and his entourage will be seated in the auditorium.

Other graduands will be seated in an adjacent hall and a large TV screen will relay the events as they happen. “After the PM’s event, the degree certificates will be distributed to the rest of the students,” an official said.