33 IAS officers to monitor districts

Medical teams collect swabs for COVID-19 testing in Thoothukudi.

CHENNAI

18 June 2020 23:46 IST

Beela Rajesh to keep tabs on Krishnagiri

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed 33 IAS officers, including former Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, as monitoring officers for 33 districts to oversee containment and relief measures being carried out in the fight against COVID-19.

While senior officers and field support teams have already been deployed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, which have reported a high number of cases, the monitoring officers will keep a check on the remaining districts regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The IAS officers appointed as monitoring officers in the 33 districts are: E. Saravanavelraj (Ariyalur), Anil Meshram (Perambalur), Harmander Singh (Coimbatore), Supriya Sahu (The Nilgiris), Gagandeep Singh Bedi (Cuddalore), Santhosh Babu (Dharmapuri), Mangat Ram Sharma (Dindigul), Kakarla Usha (Erode), B. Jothi Nirmalasamy (Kanniyakumari), C. Vijayaraj Kumar (Karur), Reeta Harish Thakkar (Tiruchi), Beela Rajesh (Krishnagiri), Dharmendra Pratap Yadav (Madurai), Shambhu Kallolikar (Pudukkottai), Pradeep Yadav (Thanjavur), Dayanand Kataria (Namakkal), Md. Nasimuddin (Salem), S. Madumathi (Virudhunagar), Kumar Jayant (Thoothukudi), C. Munianathan (Nagapattinam), B. Chandra Mohan (Ramanathapuram), Mahesan Kasirajan (Sivaganga), K. Manivasan (Tiruvarur), A. Karthik (Theni), Dheeraj Kumar (Tiruvannamalai), Selvi Apoorva (Tirunelveli), K. Gopal (Tiruppur), Rajesh Lakhoni (Vellore), N. Muruganandam (Villupuram), S. Nagarajan (Kallakurichi), Anu George (Tenkasi), T.S. Jawahar (Tirupattur) and G. Laxmi Priya (Ranipet).

Advertising

Advertising