ADVERTISEMENT

33 goats electrocuted in Ranipet

Updated - June 01, 2024 12:08 am IST

Published - June 01, 2024 12:07 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A herd of 33 goats were electrocuted when they stepped on a snapped live electric wire in an open pasture in Anaimallur village near Thimiri town in Ranipet.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Sankar, 65, and his son, S. Suresh, 35, had taken their goats for grazing when strong winds lashed the village and surrounding areas. On their way back, the goats were taken to a nearby lake to drink water, where they accidently stepped on a snapped live electric wire and got electrocuted.

The duo, who were sitting under a tree some distance away, rushed to the spot and noticed the electric wire on the ground. They called residents and farmers for help. After being alerted, Tangedco officials and the police reached the spot and the power supply to the snapped wire was disconnected.

Suresh, a graduate, works in a private firm in Chennai. He also helped his father in goat rearing, police said. A case has been registered. Residents in the village have requested the district administration for financial assistance to Sankar’s for his loss.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US