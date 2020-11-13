33 districts report under 100 fresh cases

2,112 persons test positive in the State, 25 patients die of infection, 2,347 discharged after treatment

For the third consecutive day, 33 of the 37 districts reported less than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases each as 2,112 more persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Four districts, including Chennai, accounted for nearly half of the fresh infections. With 565 fresh cases, Chennai’s overall case tally stood at 2,07,173. Coimbatore continued to report less than 200 cases. As many as 190 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 45,875. Chengalpattu reported 148 cases, while Tiruvallur had 120 cases.

Among the 33 districts, Kancheepuram recorded 97 cases, while there were 81 cases in Tiruppur. Salem and Erode had 66 and 65 cases respectively. Ten districts, including Tenkasi and Theni, had less than 20 cases each.

As many as 2,347 persons were discharged after treatment and 25 persons died (12 at private hospitals and 13 at government hospitals). So far, a total of 7,22,686 persons have been discharged and 11,440 persons have died in the State. The State’s case tally stood at 7,52,521. A total of 18,395 persons were under treatment.

Of the fatalities, six persons died in Chennai, five in Kancheepuram and two in Madurai. Among them was a 38-year-old woman from Kancheepuram who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on November 8. She had no co-morbidities. She died on November 10 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Two persons in their 40s who did not have co-morbidities also died. A 45-year-old man died at the Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital on November 10 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, lower lobe consolidation and respiratory failure. A 48-year-old woman from Chengalpattu died at a private hospital in Chennai owing to COVID-19 pneumonia on November 12.

As many as 77,356 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, 1,08,63,921 samples were tested in the State. Another private laboratory — Molecular Biology Lab, Sri Venkateswara Hospitals, Tiruchi — was approved for testing. With this, there are 142 testing facilities in the private sector and 66 in the government sector.