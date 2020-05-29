₹32.86 crore allocated for horticulture farms in Virudhunagar

The Virudhunagar district administration has allocated ₹32.86 crore to horticulture farms for providing drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and under sub-surface water management scheme for the year 2020-21.

In a release, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said horticulture crops had been cultivated on 10,642 h.a. and coconut palms on 10,005 ha.

In order to make judicious usage of water and to increase the area of cultivation of horticulture crops, the district has been implementing Prime Minister’s Precision Irrigation scheme through the Department of Horticulture.

Drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation facility would be provided for 4,070 hectares at a cost of ₹27.49 crore. Besides, under sub-surface water management, new deep borewells would be sunk and motor pump with pipelines, water storage tanks would be provided at a cost of ₹5.37 crore.

The statement said that 100% subsidy would be given to marginal farmers and small farmers for cultivating up to 2.5 acres and 5 acres respectively.

For other farmers, a subsidy of 75% would be given for 12.5 acres.

Under the sub-surface water management scheme, 500 borewells would be sunk in firkas identified as safe zones and a subsidy of ₹25,000 given to each. Besides, a subsidy of ₹15,000 each for 1,077 diesel/electric motor pumps would be given.

The statement added that ₹10,000 per ha of subsidy would be given for laying pipelines in 1,425 ha.

At total of 270 ground level water storage sumps would be constructed at a cost of ₹40,000 each.

Farmers keen to avail the scheme can approach the office of Block Assistant Director (Horticulture) with relevant documents, the statement added.