324 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in 2024 alone, Stalin tells Jaishankar

On Friday, 11 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy

Published - August 24, 2024 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday (August 24, 2024) wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, pointing out that as many as 324 fishermen were apprehended and 44 boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2024 alone, and urged for immediate measures to ensure their release.

On Friday (August 23, 2024), 11 fishermen and a mechanised boat were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing in southeast of Kodiakarai in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, Mr. Stalin pointed out.

“I have repeatedly highlighted that such incidents are occurring at an alarming frequency. The fishing community in Tamil Nadu continues to face immense hardships due to the recurrent arrests, which severely affect their means of subsistence. Further, in the past two weeks, there have been a couple of instances of attacks on fishermen at sea by unidentified persons from Sri Lanka, and this issue needs to be addressed immediately,” he added.

Mr. Stalin urged Mr. Jaishankar to initiate immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats.

