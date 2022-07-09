322 candidate complete training in Kalaignar Kanini Kalviyagam

They have been given training in MS Office, Tally and .Net

Scientist Mylswamy Annadurai giving away certificates at Kalaignar Kanini Kalviyagam in Chennai. He is flanked by Health Minister Ma. Subramianian and film choreographer Raghava Lawerence. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

They have been given training in MS Office, Tally and .Net

“Not just education and skill development, I want students to find role models in good human beings,” Ma. Subramanian, Minister of Health and Family Welfare has said.

The Minister was addressing the third, fourth and fifth batches of students who graduated out of the Kalaignar Kanini Kalviyagam on Saturday.

The chief guests for the event Mylswamy Annadurai, scientist, and actor Raghava Lawrence were role models for the students, he said. He expressed satisfaction at the reach of the project he had inaugurated as a Mayor. With its training centre at Saidapet, the institute aims to train students free of cost in technical skills, including MS Office, Tally, and .Net to supplement the education of students in the face of a competitive job market.

At the ceremony on Saturday, 322 students received their certificates with 249 being women. The Minister announced that 200 students of Saidapet constituency, who scored above 500 in Class 12 examinations, will be awarded a cash prize of ₹2,000.

“Would you believe it if I told you that the first time I heard the word satellite was in my PG course?” said Dr. Annadurai as he highlighted the necessity to adapt education according to the changing times. The scientist implored the graduating students to be the ones to lead the technological revolution rather than be bystanders to it. Highlighting the importance of technical literacy, actor Raghava Lawrence congratulated the students and expressed desire to be part of the ceremony in upcoming years.