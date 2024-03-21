32 T.N. fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for poaching; five trawlers impounded
March 21, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - RAMESWARAM
This is at least the fifth such incident this month; fisher leaders have demanded that the Union government hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats
At around 7 p.m., Sri Lankan Navy personnel on surveillance duty reportedly detained 25 fishermen, who were engaged in fishing in three trawlers near the Neduntheevu islet, on charges of poaching. After preliminary inquiries, they were taken to the nearest port, Mannar, for further investigations.
ADVERTISEMENT
Close on the heels of this, in a separate incident, seven fishermen in two trawlers, who were also fishing in the Palk Strait, were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy. According to fishermen leader P. Jesu Raja, these arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Port for interrogation and subsequent judicial custody.
Mr. Jesu Raja said that it was high time the Indian government held talks with its counterparts in Sri Lanka and brought an end to this issue. “Our livelihood is at stake. The fishers’ families, back home, are silent sufferers. While the men are languishing in the prisons in Sri Lanka, the women are forced to make ends meet for their families,” he said.