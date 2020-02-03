32 persons rounded up for lottery and other gambling activities

A massive rounding up operations conducted by police teams from Ranipet led to the arrest of 32 persons in connection with three-number lottery and cotton gambling.

Based on the directions from Superintendent of Police, A. Myilvaganan, special teams were formed under Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ranipet) R. Geetha and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Arakkonam) K. Manoharan. The teams with assistance from nine Inspectors, 28 Sub Inspectors, and as many as 136 police personnel conducted raids simultaneously at various places including Walajah, Ranipet, Sholingur, Arakkonam, Thimiri and Arcot.

There is widespread discontent from illegal activity-called ‘moonu number cheetu’ (that is, three-number lottery in local parlance).

Agents carry out such gambling activities with links to functionaries from both the ruling and opposition parties, so that there is no “outside interference” in the three-number lottery, thereby making it to thrive in the district.

“As those affected are usually from poorer sections of the society, there has not been much upheaval [among the public],” said a social activist on condition of anonymity.

“The police will arrange rehabilitation if anyone wants to quit this business,” saidMr. Myilvaganan