32% of packaged drinking water samples tested unsafe

Of the 1,640 samples tested, 527 tested unsafe and 419 were of low quality

Over 32% of the 1,640 packaged drinking water samples sent for testing turned out to be “unsafe” and over 25% of them were of “low quality,” the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said on Saturday.

Of the 1,640 packaged drinking water samples taken from water units and selling points, only 694 samples tested of quality, while 527 tested “unsafe” and 419 samples were of low quality, the Department said in an official release.

A total of 173 cases have been registered under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, against owners of units, whose samples have been tested unsafe. Final orders have been issued by courts in 74 cases and a total fine of ₹12.84 lakh have been imposed.

Of the 334 cases registered against water units, whose samples were of low quality, orders from courts have come in 227, and a total fine of ₹39.69 lakh have been imposed. “Continuous inspections and monitoring of packaged drinking water units and selling points are on,” it said.

Complaints over packaged drinking water could be sent to 9444042322 or unavupukar@gmail.com.