All arrangements in place for polling in Madurai: Collector

Ahead of polling for urban local bodies in the district on February 19, election staff have distributed 32% of booth slips and the remaining will be issued in the next two to three days, according to Collector and District Election Officer Aneesh Shekhar.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday., he said all arrangements were in place. The symbols earmarked for candidates had been affixed in ballot machines. Surveillance cameras were being installed in polling stations as per guidelines from the State Election Commission.

He said there were 1,615 polling stations in Madurai and 15,78,136 electors were expected to cast their votes for the councillor post in Madurai Corporation (13,43,694), three Municipalities (1,15,600) and nine Town Panchayats (1,18,842).

Replying to a query, Dr. Aneesh Shekhar said there were 338 vulnerable and critical polling stations and through live web streaming micro observers would monitor the process along with regular staff deployed in the polling stations.

So far, the flying squads had seized ₹6.43 lakh in cash and the special control room had received eight complaints. Postal votes for government staff would be despatched by the Returning Officers concerned.

In a bid to create awareness of the need for 100% polling by eligible voters, the Election Commission had announced competitions. In order to include all categories of people, it had proposed three categories: Institutional, Professional and Amateur in which school and college students and general public could take part.

The participants can register themselves in quiz contest, slogan writing, video-making, poster-making, songs, among others, and winners would receive fabulous prizes. Aspirants can access the Election Commission website (https//ecisveep.nic.in) for more details. The last date for sending in entries was March 15, Dr. Aneesh Shekhar added.