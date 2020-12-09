32 new cases reported in Vellore district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,674 with 32 new cases reported on December 9. While a total of 19,002 have been discharged, the active cases stand at 336. The district's death toll is 336.
In Ranipet district, 12 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,712. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,328, with eight new cases on Wednesday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, 26 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,828. Out of this, 18,391 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 161.
