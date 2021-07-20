32 new cases recorded in Vellore

Active cases in the district stand at 445

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,681 with 32 new cases reported on July 19.

While 46,149 people had been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 445. The district’s death toll was 1,087.

In Ranipet district, 16 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,678.

In Tirupattur district, 24 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 27,970.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 78, taking the total number of active cases to 51,354.

Out of this, 49,799 had been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 927.