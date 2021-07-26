32 new cases in Vellore

VELLORE

26 July 2021 01:02 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,895 with 32 new cases reported on Sunday.

While 46,418 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 383. The death toll is 1,094.

In Ranipet district, 30 cases were reported positive, taking the total to 41,836 on Sunday. Twenty-nine new cases were reported in Tirupattur district on Sunday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,126.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 72, taking the total number to 51,741. Out of this, 50,327 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 779.