32 held in drive against gutkha in Kallakurichi

The Kallakurichi district police arrested 32 persons and recovered 40 kg of gutkha and banned tobacco products from their possession in a special drive held against gutkha. According to a press release, following directions from the Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque, special teams conducted surprise raids in Chinna Salem, Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi and arrested 32 persons.

Police said that the special raids were conducted from December 7 to 9. The police in association with Revenue Department officials also sealed shops of 14 persons for selling banned tobacco products. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

In Villupuram district, two persons were arrested and 35 kg of gutkha products were recovered from their possession during the special raids.