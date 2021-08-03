03TH_VELLORE_9712_2_8_2021_17_21_48_1_DSC_0973.JPG

Tiruvannamalai district reports 40 fresh cases,

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,111 with 32 new cases reported on Monday. While 46,685 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 331. The district’s death toll is 1095.In Ranipet district, 17 new cases were reported on Monday, taking the tally to 41,998. In Tirupattur district, the tally rose to 28,289 with 24 new cases were reported. Tiruvannamalai district reported 40 fresh cases and tally rose to 52,140. Out of this, 50,899 patients have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 603.



