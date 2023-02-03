₹314 crore from Nirbhaya Fund allocated to T.N. from 2017-2022

February 03, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total sum of ₹314.28 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund was allocated or released to Tamil Nadu between 2017-18 and 2021-22, the Union government has informed the Lok Sabha.

Responding to questions raised by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani said 38 projects at a cumulative cost of ₹9,228.50 crore stand appraised by the Empowered Committee for funding under the Nirbhaya Fund.

From Tamil Nadu proposals were received for Emergency Response Support System, One Stop Centre, Universalisation of Women Helpline, Central Victim compensation fund, Cyber Crime Prevention against Women & Children (CCPWC), among other aspects, she said.

The Minister said proposals for setting up and strengthening anti-human trafficking units, women help desks in police stations, fast track special courts and for customisation, deployment and management of State-wise vehicle tracking platform, strengthening of DNA analysis among others have also been received for the project.

Ms. Karunanidhi had also sought details of the projects approved under Nirbhaya Fund and the proposals received from various authorities for utilisation of the fund.