31,000 COVID-19 patients covered under CMCHIS

1,600 hospitals being empanelled

The treatment of 31,145 COVID-19 patients was covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) at a cost of nearly ₹382 crore from May 7, 2021 to January 10 this year, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Shortly after inaugurating a kiosk where people can join the CMCHIS at Saidapet, he said that as the CMCHIS also covered RT-PCR tests, a total of 32,23,064 persons had benefited from it, with the cost being ₹182.64 crore. After pleas to cover patients afflicted with mucormycosis, the CMCHIS covered 2,049 patients, with ₹5.83 crore spent on their treatment.

He said a total of 1,600 hospitals — 714 government hospitals and 886 private hospitals — were being empanelled under the CMCHIS. Recently, the Tamil Nadu government entered into an agreement with United India Insurance Company to implement the CMCHIS for five more years at a total cost of ₹1,248 crore. The first instalment of ₹581 crore was granted.

A total of 1.37 crore families had already been covered under the CMCHIS. Those who wanted to join could visit the CMCHIS kiosks. “So far, residents of Chennai had to visit the Collectorate or taluk offices to enrol themselves in the scheme. To make it easier for them, we have opened a kiosk at Saidapet, and another one will soon come up at Thousand Lights. Residents of south Chennai can visit the kiosk at Saidapet, while those in central Chennai can visit the kiosk at Thousand Lights and north Chennai residents can visit the Collectorate,” he said. Similar facilities would be established in other Corporations.

Replying to a question on the AIADMK claiming credit for the 11 new medical colleges, the Minister pointed to a government order issued in February 2011 during the Chief Ministership of M. Karunanidhi on the establishment of government medical colleges in Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Pudukottai and two more in Dindigul and Virudhunagar. It was the former Chief Minister who had announced the scheme for establishing one medical college in every district.

The Minister said a total of 21,000 persons were in home isolation in Chennai. They were being virtually monitored through 178 doctors and volunteers. While four lakh eligible persons were identified for the precaution dose, only 40,000 persons were vaccinated in two days. All healthcare workers, front-line workers and persons aged 60 with co-morbidities should get the precaution dose. In the Greater Chennai Corporation, a line-list of 73,000 eligible persons was prepared.

On the vaccination of children, he said, “Of the eligible 33 lakh children aged 15-18, 73% have been vaccinated. Children of the State are showing the way for the country.” He said the number of persons due for the second dose remained at 90 lakh. On account of the Pongal holidays, the mega vaccination camp would be held the next Saturday.