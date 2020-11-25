Tamil Nadu

31 test positive in Vellore

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,128 with 31 new cases reported on November 24.

While 18,611 patients have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 187. The district's death toll is 330.

In Ranipet district, 13 cases were reported positive taking the tally to 15,522.

In Tirupathur district, the number of positive cases stood at 7,173 with 16 people testing positive on Tuesday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 13 new cases were reported taking the total to 18,502.

Out of this, 18,078 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 152.

