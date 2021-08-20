Tamil Nadu

31 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,586 with 31 new cases reported on August 20. While47,107 patients have been discharged so far, the number of active cases in the district stands at 373.

In Ranipet district, 22 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,366.

In Tirupattur district, seven new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stands at 28,469.

In Tiruvannamalai district, there were 32 fresh cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 52,973.


