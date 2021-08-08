Tamil Nadu

31 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Vellore district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,227, with 31 new cases reported on Saturday. While a total of 46,840 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 291. The death toll is 1,096.

In Ranipet district, 18 cases were reported, taking the tally to 42,087. In Tirupattur, 10 new cases took the total to 28,366.

In Tiruvannamalai, 47 fresh cases took the total number of cases to 52,388. Of them, 51,204 patients have been discharged and active cases stand at 545.


