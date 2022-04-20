31 fresh COVID-19 cases in T.N.

April 20, 2022 22:36 IST

State logs 23 recoveries; 243 are under treatment

In the past 24 hours, another 31 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, pushing the tally of active cases to 243. Of these, 117 were in Chennai.

Chennai and Chengalpattu contributed to the most number of cases. As on date, 34,53,351 persons have been infected in the State.

In Chennai, another 16 persons were infected and nine were discharged. In Chengalpattu five tested positive for the infection.

Coimbatore, Erode, Ranipet, Salem, Sivagangai and Tiruvallur had one fresh case each. Four persons under airport surveillance also tested positive, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health department.

No deaths were recorded in a day and 23 more persons were declared to have recovered and discharged.

So far, 34,15,083 persons have been declared to have recovered from the infection.

Vaccination count

In 4,188 sessions held in a day, 57,780 persons, including 207 healthcare workers and 349 frontline workers were vaccinated.

A total of 30,783 beneficiaries aged 12-14 and 9,376 persons aged 15-18 also received their doses. In the 18-44 age group, 8,827 were inoculated. As many as 3,329 persons aged 45-59 with co-morbidities and 4,909 senior citizens also were covered.

As on date, 10,28,32,187 persons have been vaccinated.