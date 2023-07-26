31 candidates top T.N. veterinary merit list with full cut-off marks

July 26, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 31 aspirants to veterinary science and animal health courses (BVSc and Animal Health academic stream) have secured aggregate marks of 200.000, according to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) merit list released on Wednesday.

Ariyalur district had the largest number of toppers, with Rahul Kanth M. leading the table. Kanimozhi V. of Dharmapuri and Muthulakshmi S. of Tenkasi were declared second and third on the list.

Nandhini K., Vasanthi V. and Sakthikumaran S., also from Ariyalur, have scored 200.000, and are among the top 10. The others on the list are Grace Christy A. of Tirupattur; Vishva T. of Dharmapuri; Lobashinie M. of Namakkal and Gowshika S. of Karur.

Vishnuprakash M. of Ariyalur, with an aggregate of 199,500 topped the list of B.Tech degree programme aspirants; Dharsha R. of Tiruvannamalai (198.500); Varnaooviya M. of Kallakurichi (198.000) and Logeshkumar P. of Cuddalore (198.000) are ranked second and third.

Among those aspiring for seats under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students, Vignesh K. of Salem and Ajay S. of Perambalur were declared toppers. Both have an aggregate of 200.000. Banupriya V. of Tiruvannamalai (199.500), Nithya T.(199.500; Tamaraiselvi R. P. of Madurai (198.500) and Siva V. of Perambalur (198.500) are ranked second and third.

TANVAS officials said the counselling date would be intimated later.

A total of 22,535 applications were received for BVSc and AH, and the four B. Tech programmes. Of these, 18,752 candidates had applied for BVSc and AH and 3,783 for BTech (Food Technology/Poultry Technology/Dairy Technology) programmes.

