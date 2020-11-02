306 candidates graduate from Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing in Kancheepuram

Aim of NEP is to provide holistic education, says Kasturirangan

The new educational system is crafted to ensure that it touched the lives of all citizens, consistent with their needs besides creating a just and equitable society, said K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of the committee on National Education Policy.

The aim of the policy is to provide holistic education that will remain interconnected across disciplines, he said during his address virtually at the 8th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram, on Saturday.

He praised the institute for “playing a critical role in our country’s effort towards ‘Make in India’ campaign. The pace of making in India will be accelerated by the focus on design,” he said.

A total of 306 students graduated from the institute of national importance. The institute has launched three new M. Tech programmes in Advance Robotics, Power Electronic System Design and Computer Science and Engineering.

Among those who participated in the convocation were S. Sadagopan, chairman, board of governors of the institute, its director Banshidhar Majhi, besides the faculty and staff.