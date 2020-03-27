As many as 3,024 cases were booked across State for violation of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Sources in the police said the total number of violations were 3,168. Over 3,779 persons were arrested and 3,024 cases booked against them. As many as 1,924 vehicles were seized and ₹84,108 fine collected from them.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy constituted a committee comprising Additional Director-General of Police K. Jayanth Murali and five other ADGP level officers to monitor the implementation of prohibitory orders across State.

The State is under lockdown from 6 p.m. on Tuesday till April 14 to prevent spread of COVID-19, and Section 144 will be in force to prevent people from gathering in any place.

In Chennai, 156 check posts have been installed at vantage points. The Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police with personnel from their respective jurisdiction are intensifying patrolling. Beat patrolling and sector-wise patrolling on two-wheelers have been increased in the city.

Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan constantly is monitoring the situation and giving instructions to the personnel in city. “On Friday, 289 cases were booked against persons who violated prohibitory orders across the city and 166 vehicles seized in Chennai city,” the police said.

Only essential vehicles are allowed and all other vehicles like government buses, private buses, any other private vehicles, autorickshaws, taxis and others are not allowed.

Preventing people from venturing out for non-essential activities has become a big challenge for police personnel in the curfew time. Despite instructions and advisories, people continued to roam on the streets, with lame excuses.

In some pockets, police personnel adopted novel method and convince the people to adhere the law and advised them not to venture out. S.Rajeesh Babu, Inspector of Police, Villivakkam wore a helmet depicting corona virus and conducted awareness campaign in Padi bridge. Mr. Babu said, “Still many people lack awareness about the dangers of virus. Many roamed around on roads without bothering consequences. Here our personnel wore the helmet with corona virus replica and created awareness and to make them to adhere the law.”