3,024 bottles of IMFL seized in Koliyanur

The Koliyanur police have seized 3,024 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Puducherry, and arrested one person in this connection. The arrested was identified as G. Vinothkumar, 26 of Thattanchavadi in Puducherry.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at the Koliyanur check post on Thursday. Around 5.30 a.m, when a pick-up van did not stop despite being signalled to do so, the police chased and intercepted the vehicle. Police said that about 63 carton boxes containing 3,024 bottles of IMFL from Puducherry were found concealed in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and remanded to custody. A case has been registered.