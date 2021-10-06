30,000 vaccine camps to be set up for 5th mega inoculation drive on Sunday

RAMANATHAPURAM: TAMIL NADU: 03 October 2021: People get vaccinated as part of mega vaccination camp at a centre in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. Photo: L. Balachandar / The Hindu

06 October 2021 01:08 IST

At least 25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for it, says Minister

With 64% of the eligible population vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and the second dose coverage touching 22%, the State is all set to hold 30,000 camps as part of the fifth mega vaccination drive this Sunday. At least 25 lakh doses of vaccines will be available, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday.

“Our aim is to reach 70% first-dose coverage by the end of October... We have 24 lakh doses in hand and another nine lakh are arriving. We will continue the regular camps for four to five working days. We are expecting another lot to be supplied. So we will have a stock of 25 lakh doses by Saturday evening,” he told reporters, shortly after an inspection at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children.

He said the Union Health Minister had communicated in a letter that 20 lakh people were due for the second dose in Tamil Nadu.

“In the third mega camp, 10 lakh people received the second dose. Following the letter, we focused on bringing those due for the second dose to the camps. Accordingly, 7.51 lakh people received the second dose during the fourth camp,” the Health Minister said.

Dengue screening

Inspecting dengue wards at the ICH, the Minister said dengue cases had surfaced following the rains. Steps are being taken to control mosquito breeding and create awareness among the people, he said, adding that fever screening of those arriving from the neighbouring States would continue.

Since January, 493 children have been treated for dengue at the ICH. Of them, 449 have been discharged, the Minister said. At present, 41 children, including those from Chennai, Arakkonam and Andhra Pradesh, are undergoing treatment for dengue at the hospital. Their condition is stable, he said.

The Minister said 1,27,288 children had so far received the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the State. The target is to vaccinate 9,23,000 children, Mr. Subramanian said.

