Tamil Nadu

30,000 litres of adulterated diesel seized, five held

Thoothukudi police seized 30,000 litres of adulterated diesel and arrested five persons, including one from Erode district, on Monday.

The police said following a tip-off, they checked two lorries parked inside an industrial shed in Thoothukudi and found the diesel in the vehicles.

Interrogations revealed that one Lakshmanan, 32 of Periyapalayam in Erode district had brought the fuel here and planned to sell it through his local contacts. His accomplices were identified as Ramar, 30, Balamurugan, 20, Balaji, 21, and Arulraj, 25. The police arrested all the five. Three others are absconding.

The police team was headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Illangovan and Inspector Nagarajan. Further investigation is on.


