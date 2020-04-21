3000 litres of illicit liquor destroyed in Vellore

A special branch police team destroyed 3,000 litres of fermented wash and 500 litres of illicitly brewed liquor, which they seized from Kundrani hill near Odugathur in Vellore district.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, the scramble for liquor has been on the rise and people trying to cash in on this opportunity indulged in illegal activities to fetch them the stock. Having sensed these activities in villages close to the hills and forest areas, the police and forest officials have intensified patrolling.

Each litre of illicitly brewed stock is being sold for ₹700 to ₹900 and the demand has been on the rise, said a source from Madhanur.

During one of the raids, the special branch police team found 10 barrels of fermented wash and the stock of 500 litres of liquor ready for supply. Deputy Superintendent of Police V. S. G. Suresh said that sensing the arrival of the police team, the illicit brewers fled the scene. Efforts are on to curb illicit brewing and sale of liquor in the midst of lockdown, he said.

In Tiruvannamalai district, police personnel intercepted two-wheelers in which liquor was smuggled in lorry tubes. A total of 420 litres of illicit liquor was seized from six persons near Thanipadi and five two-wheelers used for committing the crime were also seized.

Tiruvannamalai taluk DSP K.S. Hemachitra and Thandarampattu Inspector K. Bharathi led the raid in Perungulathur, Pondhai and Narayanakuppam areas, which led to the seizure.