3,000 kg of ration rice seized from godown

CUDDALORE

22 December 2021 18:05 IST

It was purchased from family cardholders and hoarded for smuggling

The Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department sleuths seized 3,000 kg of ration rice, meant for supply under the public distribution system and arrested one person in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team raided a godown in Ilamangalam near Thittakudi and found the ration rice. The team arrested P. Prashanth, 28 of Thozhudur and handed over the rice to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. Investigations by the police revealed that the accused had purchased the rice from family cardholders and hoarded it for smuggling.

He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

Advertising

Advertising