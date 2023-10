October 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences (SIMATS) recently organised the Internal Smart India Hackathon in which 300 students participated. As many as 25 teams, who showcased their ideas and solutions to a panel of six judges, were shortlisted. The judges included industry experts, who not only evaluated the ideas, but also provided valuable suggestions for further refinement and development.

