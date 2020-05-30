Tamil Nadu

₹300-cr. rural rejuvenation scheme launched

COVID-19 Assistance Package is part of a World Bank- assisted project

The State government has launched a ₹300-crore special assistance scheme for rejuvenation of rural enterprises.

Called the ‘COVID-19 Assistance Package’, the scheme is part of the World Bank-assisted Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP). It will cover around 1.39 lakh beneficiaries. The project is being implemented in 3,994 village panchayats in 120 blocks in 30 districts, with a total fund layout of ₹918.2 crore.

At an event, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the scheme and gave away the assistance to five beneficiaries.

A host of rural enterprise activities such as production of masks, sanitiser, soap and hand wash, garments, dairy, poultry, fisheries, small food centres , agri-product sale, production of various raw materials, artificial jewellery, beautician work, wood carving/craft works and home appliances repairing will be supported under the scheme. Financial assistance will be rendered both to existing rural enterprises and new ones under five categories.

Components of the scheme include provision of working capital assistance of ₹159.76 crore (as long-term loan) through panchayat-level federations to 31,952 individual enterprises; one-time capital grant of ₹43.97 crore to 31,960 members of 1,598 existing producers’ groups; and another one-time capital grant of ₹3.6 crore to 1,200 members of 120 existing enterprise groups.

Besides, it includes a start up grant support of ₹50.19 crore to 5,010 skilled migrant youth returnees for opening enterprises; ₹7.5 crore to 75 producer collectives and capital fund ₹49.92 crore (as individual assistance soft loan) for identified livelihood/enterprise activities of 31,952 differently-abled and vulnerable persons.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 12:15:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/300-cr-rural-rejuvenation-scheme-launched/article31705786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY