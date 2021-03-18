300 computers, saris seized from godown

MADURAI

18 March 2021 00:06 IST

Empty envelopes with Minister’s photograph found

In a major seizure, election officials have seized around 300 desktop computers, saris and dress materials and 850 bundles of empty envelopes from a godown in SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kappalur under Tirumangalam Assembly constituency.

The materials had photographs of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AIADMK candidate and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, according to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate for the constituency Karu. Athi Narayanan.

Based on an alert, the Flying Squad, along with police personnel, went to the industrial estate premises. It was learnt that the godown belonged to SIDCO Association.

“Inquiries revealed that the godown had been let out to a person. We brought the person for questioning,” said Tirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer and Returning Officer R. Soundarya.

The officials broke open the door of the godown and found that several boxes containing desktop computers had been kept inside.

Besides, around 600 plastic containers with the picture of Mr. Udhayakumar, 290 shirt and pants cloths, 383 saris and towels were found in the godown.

The official said 850 empty covers with the candidate’s photograph on them were also seized by the team. Further, around 1,000 carry bags with the candidate’s photograph, cotton masks among other things were seized.

Mr. Narayanan said though his supporters had alerted the officials around 4.30 p.m., the officials acted with a delay of four hours. He charged that his supporters had found the ruling party men bringing out the gift items, reportedly meant for distribution among voters, from the godown and then complained to the officials.