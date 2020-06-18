300-bed institutional quarantine facility coming up at Thorapadi

With the surge in number of COVID-19 cases from Vellore and its neighbourhood towns, one more quarantine facility is coming up at the Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology at Thorapadi, Vellore.
The adjacent Thanthai Periyar EV Ramasamy Government Polytechnic College has been taken over to set up a 300-bedded quarantine facility. The capacity could be further increased, officials of the Health Department said.
District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said that treatment has been provided for the affected at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, Government Pentland Hospital and Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore city.
When a person tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing is one of the crucial task for the Health Department. Information from government and private agencies are being verified and those contacts including family members are subjected to testing to rule out the possibility of infection.
Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said that all facilities will be in place at the quarantine facility.
Superintendent of Police, Praveshkumar, health officers T. Manivannan, Chitrasenan, DRO J. Partheeban took a survey of arrangements at these centres on Thursday.
