30 treated in KMC last year for burns sustained during light crackers: Minister

Ma. Subramanian checks the facilities at the burns ward of Govt. Kilpauk Medical College ahead of Deepavali

The number of persons who sustained burns while lighting fireworks and were treated at the Government Kilpauk Medical College rose in 2021 after a drastic fall in 2020.

The institution has a dedicated burns ward that treats victims of acid attacks. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who inspected the hospital’s burns ward ahead of Deepavali on Wednesday, said that in 2019 40 persons were admitted with burns sustained while lighting fireworks. Another 15 persons were treated as outpatients.

In 2020, only nine persons were treated as outpatients and another six were admitted to the hospital. However, in 2021 the number of persons injured increased and while 22 persons were treated in the outpatient ward as many as eight persons were admitted.