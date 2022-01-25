30 tonnes of ration rice seized in Cuddalore; one held

Police are on the lookout for two more persons

The Cuddalore police on Monday night arrested a 28-year-old man for attempting to smuggle rice meant for supply under the Public Distribution System. The police seized 30 tonnes of ration rice that the accused and his associates were loading into two lorries.

According to police sources, a special team was on patrol at Thopurapuram when they received information that a group was attempting to smuggle ration rice. The team found three persons loading the rice onto two lorries at an open space near Thopurapuram.

The police arrested A. Manikandan of Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district. A search has been launched to nab two others who fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the accused had smuggled the rice from the Vridhachalam Co-operative Society godown. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.