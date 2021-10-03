30% pay increase for contract staff of NHM

It entails annual expenditure of ₹89 cr.

A 30% pay hike has been granted to 28,100 contractual staff of the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu. For this, an additional expenditure of ₹89 crore will be incurred annually, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday.

The Minister handed over orders for the salary hike to 20 persons on Saturday. Accordingly, the monthly salary of AYUSH doctors and dental medical officers has been increased from ₹26,000 to ₹34,000, for IT coordinators from ₹16,500 to ₹21,000, for maternal child health officers from ₹15,000 to ₹19,000, for staff nurses from ₹14,000 to ₹18,000 and for pharmacists from ₹12,000 to ₹15,000.

The salary has been raised from 11,000 to ₹14,000 for auxiliary nursing mid-wife, from ₹10,000 to ₹13,000 for physiotherapists, from ₹10,000 to ₹13,000 for lab technicians and from ₹6,500 to ₹8,500 for hospital workers, according to a press release.

Since July 1, these workers, recruited on out-sourcing basis through private firms, have been posted as direct contract workers through district health societies/patient welfare societies. Their salaries have been increased from May, the release said. The Minister appreciated the work of doctors, nurses and medical workers during the pandemic.

MDS rank list

On the occasion, the Minister released the MDS rank list for 2021-2022. There were 358 MDS seats — 62 in government colleges and 296 in self-financing ones. As many as 1,018 applications were received. Of these, 964 persons are eligible for the rank list.

The Minister said counselling for admissions to MDS, based on the rank list, would start on Saturday. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Mission Director of NHM-T.N. Darez Ahamed, Project Director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project S. Uma, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam and selection committee secretary P. Vasanthamani were present.