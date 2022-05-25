30 of 56 persons infected are in Chennai district

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday out of the 66 samples lifted from Anna University, bringing the total number of cases to 9. So far, 106 samples have been collected from the institution, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

“Apart from small institutional clusters, we are also getting a few contact positives with persons picking it up after attending functions. This is an indication that immunity levels are waning, and it is all the more important that the 43 lakh persons who are yet to take the first dose of the vaccine in all eligible age groups; 1.22 crore who are yet to take the second dose; and about 13 lakh who are eligible for the free booster dose should take it in earnest,” he said.

It is also important that those with symptoms don’t ignore them and attend functions and make others vulnerable, he said. They must get tested, isolate themselves till the results arrive and, if they test positive, get treated at home or in hospital depending on clinical needs, as the co-morbid elderly continue to be vulnerable, he explained.

Meanwhile, the State reported 56 fresh infections (including the three from Anna University), pushing the tally of those under treatment to 371. Till date, 34,55,040 people have contracted the infection.

The daily bulletin of the Public Health Department said 15,151 persons had been tested, with 31 men and 25 women testing positive for the infection.

Chennai recorded the most number of fresh cases, followed by Chengalpattu and the western districts of Coimbatore and Salem. In Chennai, the number of new infections rose to 30, while another 23 persons were discharged post-recovery. As on date, 195 persons are under treatment. Chengalpattu logged 10 fresh cases, Tiruvallur two and Kancheepuram one.

Five new cases were reported in Coimbatore and four in Salem. Madurai reported two new infections and the Nilgiris and Pudukottai one each.

In a day, 39 persons were discharged after being declared free of infection. With this, 34,16,644 persons have recovered from the infection till date. The death toll stood at 38,025.